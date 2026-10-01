Herzog to recommend civilian heroism medal for four Israelis who subdued Flydubai attacker

The four Israelis who helped thwart the Flydubai hijacking (left to right): Dr. Shota Musayev, Assaf Rajwan, Yaniv Hayun, and Tzvika Manes. (X Screenshot)

The civilian heroism medal, established by Herzog during the war, has previously honored Israelis who acted heroically on October 7 and in other emergencies.

By David Israel, TPS

President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone with four Israeli passengers who showed extraordinary courage during Wednesday’s Flydubai mid-air attack, saying he intends to recommend they receive the President’s Medal for Civilian Heroism, Israel’s highest civilian honor for bravery.

The four, Yaniv Hayon, Dr. Shota Musayev, Tzvika Manes, and Asaf Rejwan, sprang into action after one of the pilots stabbed the other mid-flight and the aircraft began losing altitude and almost crashed.

Yaniv Hayon entered the cockpit, seized the attacker, and pulled him away from the controls.

As the aircraft rapidly lost altitude, Hayon grabbed the controls and pulled them back, helping stabilize the plane until another pilot took over.

Tzvika Manes rushed to the cockpit after hearing screams and joined the struggle.

Asaf Rejwan and Shota Musayev also helped overpower and restrain the attacker, using the plane’s corded headphones.

After the attacker was subdued, Musayev, a dentist and the only physician aboard, treated the severely wounded captain and stopped his bleeding.

Their actions helped prevent a catastrophe and saved the lives of everyone aboard until the plane made its emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

“In moments when so many lives were at risk, you acted without hesitation, with courage, resourcefulness, and extraordinary mutual responsibility,” Herzog told them.

“You risked yourselves to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. The whole world saw today the beautiful and brave face of Israeli society.” Herzog also thanked Captain Macchar by name for helping capture the attacker.

Dr. Musayev told the president the moment was harrowing but shared among everyone present:

“It wasn’t just my heroism; everyone there was a hero. We supported each other on the plane and in Saudi Arabia too.”

Hayon thanked Herzog for the call, calling it “very moving,” while Rejwan recalled feeling “helpless, hanging in the air,” but said instinct took over: “to survive, to save the family, the people, the children.”

The civilian heroism medal, established by Herzog during the war, has previously honored Israelis who acted heroically on October 7 and in other emergencies.