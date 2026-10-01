Rubio expels Iranian foreign minister from New York

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Eric Lee/Pool Photo via AP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio orders Iranian foreign minister and his delegation to leave the US early after talks stall.

By World Israel News Staff

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave the United States early after diplomatic efforts to narrow the differences between Washington and Tehran stalled, according to reports by Axios and Reuters, bringing an abrupt end to the Iranian team’s extended stay in New York.

The order came Monday evening after the White House had begun the day believing Qatari mediation could produce progress toward an agreement.

By later that afternoon, US officials had concluded that the latest round of discussions was going nowhere.

“Secretary Rubio kicked out the Iranian delegation who had overstayed their welcome,” a US official said, adding that the UN General Assembly had ended and “it was time for them to go.”

The US mission to the United Nations subsequently informed its Iranian counterpart that Araghchi and his delegation were expected to depart immediately.

The Iranian diplomats left New York several hours later, traveling to the airport before boarding an early Tuesday flight to Doha.

Tehran disputed the US account, insisting the delegation had already intended to leave at that time.

“The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated” to Washington in advance, Iran’s UN mission said.

The mission accused the State Department of circulating “baseless and worthless news.”

US officials, however, said Rubio had specifically instructed that the delegation leave earlier than planned.

Some accounts had indicated Araghchi intended to remain in New York until Wednesday, although another person familiar with his itinerary said he had already been scheduled to depart Monday night.

The confrontation capped days of unsuccessful diplomacy during which Qatar attempted to bridge differences over the Strait of Hormuz, US economic pressure and Iran’s nuclear program.

Araghchi had remained in New York after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed following his appearance at the UN General Assembly, using the additional time for indirect negotiations conducted largely through Qatari intermediaries.

On Monday, Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi spent several hours meeting Araghchi and his team.

The discussions centered on a compromise proposal intended to reconcile Washington’s demand for Iranian nuclear concessions with Tehran’s demand for an easing of US pressure, including restrictions affecting Iranian ports and maritime traffic.

Al-Thawadi later traveled to Washington for talks with senior US officials, including presidential envoy Jared Kushner.

Vice President JD Vance also participated briefly.

Early in the day, American officials had expressed optimism about the negotiations, saying Iran had indicated some flexibility concerning its nuclear program.

That optimism evaporated within hours, however.

The central dispute was not necessarily over every component of a potential agreement but over which side would act first.

Iran has proposed a seven-day confidence-building process that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a broader return to understandings reached earlier in the war.

Washington has sought concrete Iranian steps on its nuclear program, while Tehran has insisted that the United States first ease measures it considers incompatible with the previous framework.

Despite Rubio’s decision to send the delegation home, indirect diplomacy did not end with Araghchi’s departure from New York.

Qatari officials met Araghchi and his team in Doha on Tuesday while the Iranian delegation was traveling back to Tehran and conveyed the latest US response to Iran’s proposal.

Iranian officials said Araghchi would present the response to Pezeshkian and other senior leaders before Tehran determined its next step.

The Trump administration had granted visas to a reduced Iranian delegation for the UN gathering under US obligations as host country to the United Nations, while placing unusually tight restrictions on its movements.

Iranian officials were largely confined to locations connected to the UN, Iran’s diplomatic mission, the ambassador’s residence and John F. Kennedy International Airport.