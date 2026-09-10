Rubio says no to 2028, clearing JD Vance’s path to the White House

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has “no plans” to run for president in 2028, potentially removing one of Vice President JD Vance’s biggest rivals in the battle to inherit Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

“I’m not a candidate for anything right now,” Rubio said, insisting he is focused on his roles as secretary of state and interim national security adviser. He has reportedly delivered the same message privately, while keeping the door open to a presidential run in 2032 or 2036.

Trump has repeatedly praised both men as potential successors and even floated a Vance-Rubio “dream team.” Rubio has previously said he would support Vance if the vice president runs in 2028.