WATCH: PM spokesman launches scathing attack on UK officials behind Israeli sanctions

Prime Minister’s spokesman David Mencer called the Labour Party and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband “irrelevant” following their sanctions against Israel, saying that no one in Israel even wants to see Miliband.

‘No one here in Israel wants to see Ed Miliband in Israel.’

Israeli Government Spokesman David Mence calls Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband a ‘joke’ and says Labour has made Britain ‘irrelevant’.

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— GB News (@GBNEWS) September 9, 2026