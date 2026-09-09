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WATCH: PM spokesman launches scathing attack on UK officials behind Israeli sanctions

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Prime Minister’s spokesman David Mencer called the Labour Party and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband “irrelevant” following their sanctions against Israel, saying that no one in Israel even wants to see Miliband.

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