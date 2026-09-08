Iran threatens preemptive strikes after targeting US aircraft carrier

Iran touts upgraded ballistic missile arsenal, says it has adopted a more aggressive doctrine under which it will preemptively strike its enemies.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has declared that it is adopting a more aggressive military doctrine that includes preemptive strikes against perceived threats, as Tehran touts improvements to one of its newest ballistic missiles amid renewed fighting with the United States.

Iranian state media said Monday that the upgraded Qassem Basir ballistic missile reflects a change in the country’s approach to deterrence, declaring that Tehran “will take action against any threat, even before it is carried out.”

The report characterized the missile as “a turning point in Iran’s defense strategy,” saying the solid-fueled weapon has improved range, accuracy and survivability against missile defenses. Iranian reports also described it as carrying a roughly half-ton warhead.

Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, separately said the country’s enhanced missile capabilities had recently been “tested” against an American warship.

It was initially unclear whether Rezaei was referring specifically to the Qassem Basir. Iranian media later reported that the missile had been fired at US warships near the Strait of Hormuz during the latest round of fighting. The US military said its ships evaded the missile attacks.

Iran’s announcement came shortly after a significant escalation at sea.

The US military said Saturday that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted an American aircraft carrier and destroyer, prompting US forces to attack three Iranian oil tankers.

Two of the tankers were disabled and another was destroyed, according to US officials.

The Qassem Basir was first publicly unveiled in May 2025.

Iranian officials said at the time that the missile had a range of at least 1,200 kilometers, or about 745 miles, and incorporated improved guidance and maneuverability intended to penetrate missile-defense systems.

Iranian state television also claimed the weapon could distinguish a designated target from other potential targets and strike without relying on GPS guidance. Those capabilities have not been independently verified.

When the missile was introduced, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that American forces throughout the region would be vulnerable in the event of a conflict.

“We have no hostility toward neighboring countries and seek brotherly relations,” Nasirzadeh said at the time, adding that if Iran were attacked, “US bases in the region will be considered legitimate targets.”

Reuters reported Tuesday that Iran now says the Qassem Basir has improved maneuverability and greater resistance to electronic warfare and missile defenses.

Iran’s Fars News Agency has claimed that the missile was first used in combat against Israel in June 2025.

Rezaei on Tuesday described the latest missile activity as a warning to Washington, saying the “operational posture toward U.S. warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated.”

The missile threat is unfolding alongside an increasingly dangerous confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Iran has announced plans to establish a new restricted or exclusion zone in the Persian Gulf extending toward the area where the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian shipping. Rezaei said vessels entering the proposed zone without authorization could be placed on an Iranian sanctions list. Tehran is also seeking to establish a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has rejected Iran’s claim to control passage through the strategic waterway and says US naval forces have worked to reopen shipping lanes and escort commercial vessels.