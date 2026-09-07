US lawmakers visiting Samaria pledge action against Israel boycotts

Construction site in a new residential neighborhood in Kfar Adumim, a mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90)

The visit comes as European countries, including Ireland and Spain, consider a boycott of Judea and Samaria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A delegation of 20 US state lawmakers visiting Samaria has pledged to pursue legislation targeting countries and entities that boycott Israel as several European countries consider broader restrictions involving Judea and Samaria, Israel National News reported.

The state senators and representatives, drawn from nine states, discussed potential sanctions against governments and organizations participating in boycotts during a tour hosted by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The delegation was led by Jason Rapert, founder and president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, and included elected officials from Alaska, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Montana, Minnesota, Alabama, and Missouri.

The visit comes as European countries, including Ireland and Spain, consider a boycott of Judea and Samaria.

During the tour, the lawmakers visited the “State’s Lookout,” also known as the Balcony of the State, in Peduel. The observation point overlooks Israel’s coastal plain and was renamed by Dagan in honor of US President Donald Trump.

The trip also advanced a separate campaign by the Samaria Regional Council and the National Association of Christian Lawmakers aimed at changing the terminology used by US state governments for the territory.

The initiative seeks legislation requiring official state documents to use the historical names “Judea and Samaria” instead of “the West Bank.”

Tennessee and Arkansas have already enacted legislation adopting the terminology, while resolutions have advanced in Arizona and West Virginia.

Similar measures are being formally introduced or are progressing through the legislative process in Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

The effort combines the push for changes in official terminology with discussions about measures against boycotts of Israel.

The lawmakers’ visit and proposed legislation come as the Samaria Regional Council and the National Association of Christian Lawmakers continue efforts to build support for their initiatives among elected officials at the US state level.