Pacific island nation Naoero opens embassy in Jerusalem

Naoero Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Rouwen Aingimea (left) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar inaugurate Nauru’s embassy in Jerusalem, Sept. 7, 2026. (Photo by Shlomi Amselam/GPO.)

The island nation is one of the smallest countries in the world, with a population of about 12,000 people.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

The Pacific nation of Naoero (formerly known as Nauru) opened an embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, becoming the ninth country to locate its diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital.

“Israel’s relations with the nations of the South Pacific are advancing tremendously,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said at the event.

“Today two ancient peoples stand together in Jerusalem, proud of our identity, our heritage and our friendship.”

“Our support for Israel has been unwavering,” said Naoero’s Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea.

“Naoero is historically one of Israel’s most reliable and consistent diplomatic allies at the United Nations.”

He continued: “We see opening an embassy here in Jerusalem not only as strengthening our ties with Israel, but also as a message to the world of where we stand. Our motto is God first, and Israel always has a special place in our hearts.”

The island nation is one of the smallest countries in the world, with a population of about 12,000 people.

Nine countries now have embassies in Israel’s capital: the United States, Fiji, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Naoero, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Somaliland.

All the other nations that have diplomatic relations with Israel maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv or its suburbs.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem during his first term set the stage for other countries to follow suit.

The leaders of Argentina and Colombia have pledged to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem.