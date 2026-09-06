Palestinian journalist faces racism accusations for calling top House Democrat ‘AIPAC monkey’

Journalist Rula Jebreal attends the Women in the World Summit opening night at the David H. Koch Theater on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Congressional Black Congress denounces Palestinian journalist who called House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries an “AIPAC monkey” and an “errand boy” over his positions on Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian journalist and author Rula Jebreal faced accusations of racism after she called House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries an “AIPAC monkey” and an “errand boy,” drawing sharp condemnation from black Democratic lawmakers who rejected her explanation that the remark was not intended as a racial slur.

Jebreal made the comment while appearing on commentator Wajahat Ali’s “The Left Hook” podcast during a discussion about Israel, US policy in the Middle East and the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Criticizing Jeffries, a New York Democrat who has resisted attempts by progressive lawmakers to push anti-Israel legislation, Jebreal said, “He is a bought and paid by AIPAC monkey,” before adding that she did not mean the description “in a racist way.”

She also described Jeffries as an “errand boy” and accused him of dividing rather than uniting people.

Ali immediately pointed out the racial implications of applying the term “monkey” to a black man. Jebreal responded by saying she had been referring to the traditional image of the three wise monkeys — commonly depicted as seeing no evil, hearing no evil and speaking no evil.

The explanation did little to contain the backlash.

The Congressional Black Caucus publicly condemned the remarks, saying “there isn’t a non-racist way” to describe Jeffries as either a “monkey” or an “errand boy.”

The caucus also criticized Ali for providing a platform for the comments and warned against tolerating anti-black rhetoric simply because it comes from figures on the political left.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat and outspoken supporter of Israel, issued an equally direct condemnation.

“Calling a Black man a ‘monkey’ is racist. Full stop,” Torres wrote.

Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, joined the criticism, describing Jebreal’s comments as “vile racism.”

Jebreal subsequently apologized without withdrawing her underlying criticism of Jeffries or AIPAC.

She said the terminology she used was “inappropriate and offensive and should never have been used,” adding, “I apologize unconditionally.”

At the same time, Jebreal reiterated her opposition to Jeffries accepting campaign support associated with AIPAC and falsely accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians.

Jeffries had not publicly responded to Jebreal’s remarks as of Saturday.

The controversy comes amid increasingly bitter Democratic divisions over Israel and AIPAC’s role in US elections.

Jeffries has long maintained close relations with the pro-Israel community and has repeatedly defended Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. He supported major US military assistance for Israel following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks and has consistently described American support for Israel’s security as “ironclad.”

His position has nevertheless become more critical of the Israeli government during the prolonged war and its aftermath.

In a July 2026 letter to House Democrats, Jeffries said US policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict required a significant reassessment.

“American policy in the Middle East must change,” he wrote, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of damaging Israel’s international standing and undermining efforts toward peace.