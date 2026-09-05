Iran planning coordinated multifront attack against Israel, according to Israeli intelligence

The plan under consideration would involve Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel believes Iran is preparing a coordinated attack involving several fronts against Israel, with Tehran seeking to apply lessons from the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack by bringing its regional allies into a future conflict from the outset, Maariv reported.

The plan under consideration would involve Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq operating against Israel simultaneously, according to the report.

The assessment reflects a key difference from Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel without the other fronts joining the assault at the same time or under full coordination.

Internal Hamas documents captured in Gaza after the attack showed that Yahya Sinwar had sought a broader regional confrontation.

One planning document called for “connecting and preparing the external fronts,” identifying Lebanon, Syria and Sinai and addressing communications during both routine periods and wartime.

Published American and Israeli assessments indicated that Iran and Hezbollah did not know the full details of Hamas’ Oct. 7 plan or the precise timing of the attack beforehand.

Sinwar reportedly expected the initial assault’s success to draw Iran and Hezbollah into a wider conflict.

Hezbollah subsequently opened fire in northern Israel but did not launch a large-scale simultaneous attack on Oct. 7.

Arab media reports indicate Tehran is now considering a plan intended to close that coordination gap by incorporating multiple fronts into preparations from the beginning.

Israel has also identified renewed coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah with Iranian assistance, according to a published IDF assessment. The groups have begun coordinating increased activity as part of efforts to pressure Israel from the north and south.

Senior Quds Force officials have also reportedly held discussions with Hezbollah, Houthi and Iraqi militia commanders about expanding the conflict. T

wo senior Revolutionary Guard officers said Quds Force officials held conference calls with commanders from the three fronts during a previous lull while Iranian advisers also worked with them on the ground.

Iran has meanwhile sought to accelerate missile and drone production and rebuild damaged capabilities, according to recent reports.