Report: IDF withdrawal plan ‘stalled,’ Hezbollah still in control

The Lebanese army is struggling to secure Hezbollah strongholds, raising doubts about Israel’s planned withdrawal.

By World Israel News Staff

A much-hyped plan for the Israeli military to withdraw from Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese army slated to take control of the areas and prevent the terror group from reestablishing its presence, has completely stalled, according to a Hebrew-language news report.

The pilot program, touted by the Trump administration as a historic step forward, involved unprecedented direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials aimed at facilitating an Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government has repeatedly complained that the Israel Defense Forces’ presence on its territory violates Lebanese sovereignty. Israel, however, has argued that Hezbollah — a non-state actor and Iran’s largest proxy group — poses a serious threat to communities in northern Israel, making an Israeli military presence in the area a security necessity.

Under the terms of the agreement, the IDF would withdraw from specific villages traditionally controlled by Hezbollah, while the Lebanese army would assume responsibility for security in those areas. The arrangement was intended to provide a mechanism for Israel to pull back while ensuring that Hezbollah could not simply return to the territory once Israeli forces departed.

However, according to a report by Ynet, the plan has stalled as the Lebanese army struggles to establish and maintain effective control over the areas.

Israeli security officials are reportedly particularly concerned that Lebanese troops are refusing to search homes and businesses in the towns — traditionally regarded as Hezbollah strongholds — for weapons and other terrorist assets. The refusal effectively undermines the purpose of deploying Lebanese forces in the areas, according to the report.

Another complicating factor is that no neutral third party has yet been designated to hold the Lebanese army accountable for fulfilling its obligations or to supervise its operations in the region.

Additionally, Hezbollah has steadfastly refused to lay down its weapons — a nonstarter for Israel, which has consistently maintained that it will not completely withdraw from Lebanon as long as Hezbollah continues to pose a threat.