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WATCH: Hamas security chief captured in broad daylight raid

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Al Jazeera published footage of a daring daytime raid in Gaza City in which Shin Bet forces shot and arrested Muein al-Arabid, the Hamas internal security chief responsible for rehabilitating the terror group.

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