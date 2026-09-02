WATCH: Hamas security chief captured in broad daylight raid September 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-security-chief-captured-in-broad-daylight-raid/ Email Print Al Jazeera published footage of a daring daytime raid in Gaza City in which Shin Bet forces shot and arrested Muein al-Arabid, the Hamas internal security chief responsible for rehabilitating the terror group. 🚨 WATCH: Footage published by Al Jazeera: The moment the Shin Bet special forces unit fires at the senior Hamas figure who was ultimately captured https://t.co/9ZNKvtVXxb pic.twitter.com/FoCzwyuWGD — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 1, 2026 They wanted him breathing. Moein al-Arabid — Hamas internal security. Their Shin Bet. Daylight. Gaza City. Wounded. In the van. No phone call. A crater doesn’t give you the next address. The bag does. That’s why the missile sat this one out. https://t.co/NlFZcnmqDd https://t.co/XW9tHocYlN pic.twitter.com/KEv9Leghzr — Summer (@EclipeByDeath) September 2, 2026 İsrail iç istihbarat servisi Şin Bet’in, Hamas’ın iç istihbarat servisinin başındaki Mueen al Arabid’i Gazze’nin merkezinden sivil bir araçla kaçırdığı açıklandı. Bazı kaynaklar Şin Bet tarafından gerçekleştirilen baskının başarısız olduğunu öne sürerken İsrail tarafı ise Mueen… pic.twitter.com/b1GafvFr4T — İstihbarat Raporu (@istihbaratRapor) September 1, 2026 GazaHamasraidShin Bet