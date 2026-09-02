WATCH: Hamas security chief captured in broad daylight raid

Al Jazeera published footage of a daring daytime raid in Gaza City in which Shin Bet forces shot and arrested Muein al-Arabid, the Hamas internal security chief responsible for rehabilitating the terror group.

🚨 WATCH: Footage published by Al Jazeera: The moment the Shin Bet special forces unit fires at the senior Hamas figure who was ultimately captured https://t.co/9ZNKvtVXxb pic.twitter.com/FoCzwyuWGD — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 1, 2026

They wanted him breathing.

Moein al-Arabid — Hamas internal security.

Their Shin Bet. Daylight. Gaza City.

Wounded. In the van. No phone call.

A crater doesn’t give you the next address.

The bag does.

That’s why the missile sat this one out. https://t.co/NlFZcnmqDd https://t.co/XW9tHocYlN pic.twitter.com/KEv9Leghzr — Summer (@EclipeByDeath) September 2, 2026