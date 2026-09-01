Top Hamas terrorist nabbed during rare daytime IDF operation in Gaza City

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirms IDF conducted special operation in Gaza City resulting in the capture of a senior Hamas operative.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that a senior Hamas operative had been captured in Gaza, confirming the successful outcome of an unusual operation in western Gaza City that triggered heavy gunfire and a wave of Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day.

“Just a short time ago, a senior Hamas terrorist was arrested,” Katz said during a visit to the Gaza border community of Netiv HaAsara.

“This is our policy: We don’t wait for threats. We pursue the Hamas terrorists, thwart them and destroy their terror infrastructure.”

Katz did not identify the captured Hamas figure or say who carried out the arrest.

His announcement came after several hours of conflicting reports from Gaza that an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia had penetrated deep into a Hamas-controlled section of Gaza City in an attempt to seize a senior member of the organization.

Palestinian reports said the operation unfolded around the American Hospital and Al-Katiba area in western Gaza City.

Witnesses described armed men traveling in a bus and on motorcycles before being discovered near a cafeteria close to housing used by United Nations personnel. Heavy exchanges of fire then broke out.

Reports differed over the identity of the raiding force. Some initially described it as an Israeli special-forces unit, while Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported that Palestinian militias cooperating with Israel were behind the operation. Al-Araby TV reported that the intended target was a senior figure in Hamas’ internal security apparatus. Israeli officials have not publicly identified the force involved.

As the force encountered resistance, Israeli aircraft launched an unusually intense series of strikes across the area.

Witnesses reported at least 15 airstrikes, while some Palestinian accounts put the number above 18. Drones were also reported operating heavily overhead and striking targets as the firefight continued.

The IDF acknowledged conducting the strikes but initially provided few details about the operation.

“A short while ago, the IDF struck several targets in the Gaza Strip in order to remove threats to the security forces,” the military said. “No IDF injuries were reported.”

A military source later said there were no Israeli troops trapped in the area.

“There are no casualties among our troops, and none of our troops are trapped,” the source said. “The IDF acted to bring an immediate threat to an end. The incident is nearing its conclusion.”

Palestinian casualty reports varied as the operation unfolded. Local media initially reported between three and eight people killed in the strikes, with additional people wounded. The identities and affiliations of all those reported killed were not immediately clear.

Katz portrayed the capture as part of a broader Israeli strategy of actively pursuing Hamas figures rather than waiting for attacks to materialize.

“Even while we are here, the activity of our forces in Gaza continues all the time,” he said during his visit to Netiv HaAsara.

The defense minister also reiterated that Israel does not intend to withdraw completely from Gaza even if Hamas is eventually disarmed.

“We are not moving out of Gaza until the Strip is demilitarized, Hamas is disarmed and all of the terror tunnels are destroyed,” Katz said.

“And even after that, the IDF will remain in Gaza on defensive lines and ensure the security of the western Negev communities.”

Katz also issued a warning over attempts to launch drones, kites or other aerial threats toward Israeli border communities.

“The response to every launch from Gaza will be powerful and clear,” he said, adding that Israel would target those responsible and act against areas from which attacks originate. “The test will not be their launches, but our response — and it will be harsh.”