‘A Palestinian State Government:’ Jewish Former Knesset member’s decision to join Arab party sparks outrage

Likud: “Segalovich will not hide the fact that Mansour Abbas is unwilling to recognize Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Knesset member Yoav Segalovich announced Monday that he will run with Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am party in the upcoming elections, arguing that political cooperation between Jewish and Arab parties remains possible after October 7 despite robus criticism of the move.

Segalovich and Ra’am chairman Abbas announced the agreement in a joint statement, N12 reported. Segalovich said the decision followed lengthy deliberations and conversations.

“After lengthy deliberations and many conversations with Dr. Mansour Abbas, I decided that the right thing to do is take action and join the Ra’am list. Precisely at this time, during a period of social polarization between Jews and Arabs,” Segalovich said.

He acknowledged the differences between himself and Ra’am but said they could work together without abandoning their respective positions.

“I do not intend to change Mansour or Ra’am, and they will not change me, but political cooperation is possible based on trust, recognition of differences and a commitment to working together,” he said.

Likud responded by pointing out Abbas’ positions on Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian statehood and linking the agreement to the possibility of a future government involving opposition leaders.

“Segalovich will not hide the fact that Mansour Abbas is unwilling to recognize Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations and is pushing to establish a Palestinian state. Together with Eisenkot, Liberman and Yair Golan, they are going to establish a Palestinian-state government,” Likud said.

Segalovich said his political outlook remains rooted in Zionist and Jewish values and described Israel’s Declaration of Independence as “a compass and not just a text written on the wall.”

He also directly rejected arguments against political cooperation with Arab parties following the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

“The common assertion that after October 7 it is impossible to maintain a political partnership with Arab parties is baseless and false,” Segalovich said.