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WATCH: ‘Nothing will stop the revenge for killing Khamenei,’ says regime mouthpiece

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Iranian regime mouthpiece Hossein Shariatmadari stated that even if Iran succeeds in battle elsewhere, it does not negate the need for revenge, calling for the assassination of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

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