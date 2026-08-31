WATCH: ‘Nothing will stop the revenge for killing Khamenei,’ says regime mouthpiece

Iranian regime mouthpiece Hossein Shariatmadari stated that even if Iran succeeds in battle elsewhere, it does not negate the need for revenge, calling for the assassination of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Iranian Regime Mouthpiece Hossein Shariatmadari: Revenge for Khamenei’s Assassination Means Killing Those Responsible in Return; Eradicating the “Zionist Regime” Is Our Aspiration, but Does Not Replace Revenge; TV Host Replies: We Hope Netanyahu and Trump Will Be Killed pic.twitter.com/b9MWJbi26Z — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 31, 2026