US strikes Iranian launchers on Larak Island over sea mine threat

Revolutionary Guard forces were observed preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The attack marked the first US operation of its kind in weeks. It followed the completion last week of a US Central Command operation to remove sea mines from international shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Revolutionary Guard forces were observed preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz,” Axios reporter Barak Ravid quoted the official as saying.

A US official separately told The Jerusalem Post that American forces carried out the strikes in response to the alleged IRGC preparations to fire toward the strait on Sunday.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported an explosion in the area before the cause had been established.

The incident came a week after US Central Command finished clearing sea mines from the international shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. US forces continue to watch the area for potential threats to vessels using the waterway, the official said.

“US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway,” the official said.

The two launchers targeted on Larak Island were identified as Iranian rocket launchers.

The US official said the action was prompted by preparations involving rockets carrying sea mines rather than by a launch that had already taken place.

Over the weekend, Iran’s IRGC Navy rejected US claims that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened, saying restrictions will continue until US military operations against Iran end and other unspecified commitments are met.

President Donald Trump told Axios the strait was open, while US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said internationally recognized shipping routes had been cleared of Iranian mines.

US officials said military operations had substantially weakened Tehran’s ability to control traffic through the waterway.

Shipping, however, remained limited. Seven commodity vessels crossed the strait Thursday, down from 17 the previous day and below the 10-day average of 15. Overall traffic also remained well below levels before the war began in late February.