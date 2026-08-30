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WATCH: Waltz – Nations must choose sides on Iran sanctions

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U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said countries must decide whether they stand with the U.S. or against it on sanctions and economic pressure enforcement against the Iranian regime.

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