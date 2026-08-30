WATCH: Waltz – Nations must choose sides on Iran sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said countries must decide whether they stand with the U.S. or against it on sanctions and economic pressure enforcement against the Iranian regime.

🔥NEW: @USAmbUN Mike Waltz delivers a blunt warning on Iran sanctions:

“Either you are with us or you are against us. You do not want to be siding with Iran right now.”

No more lifelines for Tehran’s terror regime. Enforce the sanctions or stand with evil. pic.twitter.com/2S1MMMul1h

— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) August 30, 2026