WATCH: Iranian general links opening of the Strait of Hormuz to Lebanon and Gaza

Iranian General Mohsen Rezaee threatened to target American economic interests and any nation hosting attacks while also linking the Strait of Hormuz to ending the wars in Lebanon and Gaza.

General Mohsen Rezaee, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, on Hizbullah TV: America Must Declare an End to the War in Lebanon and Gaza for Strait of Hormuz to Open; Strikes Against Beirut and Dahieh Are a Red Line; Iran Will Consider Countries Hosting U.S. Bases as… pic.twitter.com/YsRMrvAySH — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 30, 2026