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WATCH: Iranian general links opening of the Strait of Hormuz to Lebanon and Gaza

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Iranian General Mohsen Rezaee threatened to target American economic interests and any nation hosting attacks while also linking the Strait of Hormuz to ending the wars in Lebanon and Gaza.

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