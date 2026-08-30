Five killed in four road accidents across Israel over weekend

According to the National Road Safety Authority, 321 people have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2026.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A woman in her 50s was killed and six others injured on Sunday morning in a crash south of Haifa, adding to a deadly weekend on Israel’s roads that left five people dead in four separate accidents.

The woman was found unconscious and without vital signs inside a badly crushed car near Atlit, Magen David Adom (MDA) said. She was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s was trapped in another vehicle that overturned in the crash. Medics treated him at the scene before he was freed and taken to hospital in serious condition with head injuries.

Five other people were lightly injured and taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera and Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The Coastal Highway, also known as Route 2, links Tel Aviv and Haifa. Police said they opened an investigation into the crash.

The fatal collision followed a particularly deadly stretch on Israel’s roads, with four people killed in three separate accidents on Friday.

In Mazkeret Batya, central Israel, a 60-year-old electric bicycle rider was killed after being struck by a bus. Police detained the driver for questioning.

A woman in her 50s died after a three-vehicle crash on Route 44 near Karmei Yosef. A woman in her 60s was critically injured, while two men, aged 64 and 30, suffered moderate injuries.

Earlier that day, two men in their 40s were killed after being struck by a vehicle in a tunnel on Route 60 near Har Gilo in Judea and Samaria. Police said they were construction workers who may have been traveling to a nearby worksite.

According to the National Road Safety Authority, 321 people have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2026.