Jewish, Israeli humanitarian groups mobilize to help Nepal after devastating flash floods

A drone view shows rescue workers next to damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

So far, the main area affected has been Rasuwa, a mountainous district in central Nepal bordering Tibet, where homes, roads, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure have been destroyed.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

As Nepal reels from deadly flash floods that have devastated communities and left a trail of destruction, Jewish and Israeli humanitarian organizations are mobilizing emergency assistance, joining an urgent rescue effort as survivors remain stranded and the full scale of the disaster continues to emerge.

In one of the latest initiatives, humanitarian agency World Jewish Relief has launched an emergency campaign to support communities along the Nepal-Tibet border, where devastating floods swept through the region on Wednesday, leaving residents grappling with widespread destruction and urgent humanitarian needs.

In collaboration with the Community Self-Reliance Center (CSRC), the organization will provide essential aid to communities in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, including safe drinking water, food, emergency shelter, medicine, and other critical supplies.

As the deadly floods continue to ravage communities across Nepal, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed solidarity with the country, saying Israel stands ready to assist as authorities work to rescue those stranded and provide relief to communities cut off by the disaster.

“My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones,” the top Israeli diplomat wrote in a post on X.

“My thoughts are with those affected, as well as the first responders who are working tirelessly under extremely difficult conditions.”

According to preliminary local reports, the death toll has reached approximately 580, while nearly 2,000 people remain missing, with initial assessments suggesting that a glacial lake outburst in the Tibetan region near the Nepal-China border may have triggered the disaster.

However, the full scale of the humanitarian crisis remains unclear as search-and-rescue operations continue, with damaged roads, swollen rivers, landslides, and rugged mountainous terrain hampering efforts to reach isolated communities.

So far, the main area affected has been Rasuwa, a mountainous district in central Nepal bordering Tibet, where homes, roads, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure have been destroyed.

World Jewish Relief’s chief executive, Paul Anticoni, praised the swift response of the organization’s local partners and volunteers, who mobilized quickly to reach those affected and provide urgently needed assistance.

“The distressing images of this catastrophic disaster have been horrific. But the rapidity and timelessness of our local partner getting volunteers to the affected area so quickly have been inspiring,” Anticoni said in a statement.

“Now we all need to play our part and show our Jewish generosity in supporting those affected.”

Joining the emergency response, medical and mental health professionals from NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief are also on their way to Nepal, preparing to provide urgent medical care and psychological support to those affected by the disaster.

“Precisely at a community’s moment of crisis, we are there to extend a hand, stand behind them, and walk alongside them on the path toward recovery,” Gil Reines, chairman of NATAN’s executive board, said in a statement.

Israel’s humanitarian aid agency IsraAID announced it would also deploy an emergency response team to Nepal, with its initial efforts focused on distributing essential relief supplies, providing mental health support and protecting communities affected by the disaster.

“We are devastated to see the scenes unfolding in Nepal, as entire communities have been destroyed by flash flooding and landslides. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. We will do everything we can to bring urgent support where it is needed most,” IsraAID CEO Yotam Polizer said in a statement.

Adding to concerns over the disaster’s aftermath, Nepal and China warned Thursday of new flooding risks in the Himalayas after two lakes formed on opposite sides of their border, raising fears that additional flooding could hit the already devastated region.