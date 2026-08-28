‘That sucker’s open’: Trump declares access clear through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

More than 200 mine-like objects were removed, although U.S. officials said only 11 were actual mines and few had been properly deployed.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The U.S. military has substantially weakened Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and reopened internationally recognized shipping lanes after months of attacks and mine threats disrupted traffic through the crucial energy route, U.S. officials told Axios.

“Internationally recognized sea routes in the strait are free of Iranian sea mines,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Thursday. “Bottom line: Today international shipping lanes are open and momentum is building.”

President Donald Trump said Iran’s leverage had diminished.

“That sucker is open. The Iranian response is very mild. They don’t want us to go back at them. That’s the whole ball game. The rest doesn’t matter,” Trump told Axios Thursday.

Traffic remains well below levels recorded before the war began in late February, when Brent crude traded at about $72 a barrel.

Iranian attacks and threats against tankers subsequently halted commercial traffic, helping drive Brent as high as $126.

The U.S. military began independently expanding access after the June 17 memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran collapsed. Working with the United Arab Emirates, U.S. forces have escorted ships through the southern channel while providing air protection against Iranian drones and cruise missiles.

A two-week bombing campaign targeted the IRGC’s ability to attack shipping, while Navy divers, Navy SEALs, drones and private contractors searched for mines.

More than 200 mine-like objects were removed, although U.S. officials said only 11 were actual mines and few had been properly deployed.

U.S. officials said 20 to 30 tankers are now using the southern channel nightly, carrying an average of 9 to 10 million barrels, about half the pre-war volume.

Tanker trackers and oil experts have questioned those figures. Iran continues firing at vessels, but a U.S. official said only 2% of ships transiting during the past month were hit.

Washington hopes to accommodate at least 50 ships nightly by mid-September and restore oil exports to 60% to 70% of pre-war levels. Bahrain and Kuwait have joined the U.S.-protected operation alongside the UAE, while Saudi Arabia is expected to participate.