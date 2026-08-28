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WATCH: American musician, former hostage release film about 4th of July US aircraft carrier performance

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In honor of America’s 250th Independence Day, former hostage Alon Ohel and an American musician who previously advocated for the hostages’ release performed aboard the USS Nimitz in a moving and powerful display.

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