WATCH: American musician, former hostage release film about 4th of July US aircraft carrier performance

In honor of America’s 250th Independence Day, former hostage Alon Ohel and an American musician who previously advocated for the hostages’ release performed aboard the USS Nimitz in a moving and powerful display.

On July 4th, for freedom 250, I was honored to perform Superman with former hostage Alon Ohel on the historic USS Nimitz. Pls watch this beautiful short by Roy Berkovich of our 24 hours of squalls, laughs, happy, if salty, tears…and a miracle only America can deliver. 🇺🇸❤️🗽… pic.twitter.com/KWw2PywC3Z — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) August 27, 2026