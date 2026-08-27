IDF reverses course on targeted killings in Gaza, loosening restrictions imposed after Kushner meeting

After temporarily limiting targeted killings, Israel restores broader authority for strikes on Hamas as Gaza diplomacy stalls.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has loosened restrictions on targeted strikes against Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip, allowing the head of the IDF Southern Command to once again approve attacks without requiring Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir’s authorization in every case, according to a new report.

The change reverses a policy adopted several weeks ago under which virtually every non-immediate strike in Gaza had to receive Zamir’s approval, a restriction intended to avoid disrupting US-led diplomatic efforts to disarm Hamas and advance President Donald Trump’s postwar plan for the territory.

Israel Hayom reported Thursday that the previous restrictions were imposed at the request of Israel’s political leadership and the US-backed Board of Peace as its high representative, Nikolay Mladenov, and other officials attempted to advance negotiations.

The restraint coincided with a regional visit by Trump adviser Jared Kushner.

Those talks have since failed to produce a breakthrough, and the IDF has returned to a more aggressive policy of targeting Hamas personnel.

Under the revised system, Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor can authorize strikes inside Gaza. Particularly sensitive operations will continue to require approval from Zamir and, in some circumstances, Israel’s political leadership.

The change follows an unusual period of restraint. Earlier this month, Israeli security officials said strikes that did not involve an immediate threat had been elevated to the chief of staff for approval, resulting in a sharp decline in Israeli airstrikes. The IDF maintained throughout that troops remained authorized to act against immediate threats.

Israeli officials now say Hamas is increasingly frustrated by the continued elimination of its personnel despite the broader ceasefire framework.

According to Israel Hayom, the IDF is currently killing an estimated three to four Hamas operatives per day, or approximately 20 per week and 80 per month. Those targeted include Hamas commanders as well as operatives whom Israel says participated in the October 7, 2023 massacre.

The immediate discussion over targeting policy has been driven in part by the renewed launching of kites from Gaza.

About 10 kites were launched over a week-and-a-half period, including four last Saturday, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to convene a special security meeting with Zamir and other senior officials.

Following the meeting, Israel warned that continued launches would lead to increased strikes against those responsible and the evacuation of civilians from areas used to launch drones, kites or balloons.

No additional kites had been launched since Monday as of Thursday morning.

Israeli security officials reportedly believe identifying those organizing the launches should be relatively straightforward because they are not operating under a high degree of secrecy. The IDF intends to target both the individuals launching the kites and Hamas personnel directing them if the activity resumes.

The military is also concerned that Hamas could turn to more dangerous tactics as pressure on its operatives continues. Israeli forces recently encountered an explosive device planted in Gaza that was run over by a tank, according to the report.

The policy change comes as the IDF continues to maintain extensive control inside the Strip. Israeli forces currently control approximately 63% to 64% of Gaza, according to Israel Hayom, with two divisions comprising 16 battalions deployed inside the territory and approximately 40 military positions established there.

The army is also gradually expanding the Israeli-controlled area around the Yellow Line while attempting to avoid a major confrontation with Washington over implementation of Trump’s Gaza framework.

During a visit to the Gaza Division this week, Zamir said the military’s approach had fundamentally changed since the failures that preceded the October 7 attack.

“We are implementing lessons learned, we have changed our approach, and the IDF will not return to Oct. 6,” Zamir said.

He also reiterated that Israel remains committed to the broader objective of stripping Hamas of its military capabilities.

“We are not giving up on the overarching objective: the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas,” he said.

Zamir vowed that the IDF would also continue hunting Hamas members who took part in the October 7 massacre.

The renewed freedom to conduct targeted strikes risks adding friction with the US-led diplomatic effort.

Mladenov told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that continuing Israeli attacks could interfere with efforts to implement Trump’s plan, arguing that individual strikes would not ultimately prevent Hamas from rebuilding its capabilities.