Iran plot targeting Yair Netanyahu foiled

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives for a court hearing in Jerusalem, July 15, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Yair was forced to leave the United States urgently and return to Israel, leaving his belongings behind.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israeli intelligence services uncovered an Iranian assassination plot targeting Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report published Wednesday by American news network Newsmax.

The planned attack was set to take place in Florida, where the younger Netanyahu was residing at the time.

Citing a U.S. official, the report reveals that the assassination attempt was to be carried out in Hallandale Beach, near Miami.

Israeli intelligence agencies discovered the plot in December, according to the information provided to American authorities.

An Iranian hit squad had already arrived in the Miami area and conducted extensive surveillance operations.

The operatives monitored Yair’s residence and studied his daily routines in preparation for executing the attack, positioning themselves in close proximity to his location.

Once the severity of the threat became clear, Israeli intelligence immediately alerted relevant U.S. authorities.

Yair was forced to leave the United States urgently and return to Israel, leaving his belongings behind.

The speed of the evacuation pointed to how serious intelligence officials considered the danger.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed the sensitive intelligence information during an interview with Israel’s Channel 14 earlier this week, responding to criticism about enhanced security provided to his family members.

“Iran targeted one of my sons and tried to murder one of my sons,” Netanyahu stated, revealing information that had been under publication restrictions for months.

The Prime Minister defended the security arrangements: “So this security is not a luxury; without it, they will succeed. People need to show restraint even during an election campaign.”

While Netanyahu did not specify which son—Yair or Avner—was targeted, the American report confirms that Yair was the intended victim.