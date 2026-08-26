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WATCH: Ambassador Leiter points out Gaza’s ‘starving’ population isn’t so thin

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Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter pointed out that the very United Nations pushing the Gaza famine narrative also reports a suspiciously robust 4% child obesity rate for a supposedly starving population.

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