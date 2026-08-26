WATCH: Ambassador Leiter points out Gaza’s ‘starving’ population isn’t so thin August 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ambassador-leiter-highlights-large-obesity-rates-in-gaza/ Email Print Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter pointed out that the very United Nations pushing the Gaza famine narrative also reports a suspiciously robust 4% child obesity rate for a supposedly starving population. The @UN says Gaza has an obesity problem. Yesterday, there was a hunger problem. How does that work? Read more about the starvation libel in the #ModernBloodLibelBook at the link in my bio. pic.twitter.com/9NEgk2N3Gr — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) August 25, 2026 FamineGazaobesityYechiel Leiter