WATCH: Ambassador Leiter points out Gaza’s ‘starving’ population isn’t so thin

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter pointed out that the very United Nations pushing the Gaza famine narrative also reports a suspiciously robust 4% child obesity rate for a supposedly starving population.

The @UN says Gaza has an obesity problem. Yesterday, there was a hunger problem.

How does that work?

Read more about the starvation libel in the #ModernBloodLibelBook at the link in my bio. pic.twitter.com/9NEgk2N3Gr

— Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) August 25, 2026