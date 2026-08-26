IDF soldier was ‘very happy’ Sukkot smashed Palestinian memorial, hits back at Bennett

“It’s unbelievable audacity for Bennett to speak on our behalf,” the soldier wrote.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An IDF soldier whose platoon provided security for MK Zvi Sukkot during an August 25 visit to Madama rejected criticism of the lawmaker for smashing a Palestinian memorial, saying the troops faced no danger and members of his unit supported Sukkot’s actions, Arutz Sheva – Israel National News reported.

Sukkot and several aides used sledgehammers to destroy the “Martyrs’ Monument” during a pre-approved, military-escorted tour of the West Bank village near Nablus. IDF soldiers and Border Police provided security during the visit.

Sukkot said the monument honored terrorists who murdered Jews, including militants from the Second Intifada, and argued that its presence encouraged terrorism among local children.

The Madama village council said it commemorated Palestinians killed in conflicts ranging from a 1968 battle through the first and second intifadas.

The incident drew criticism from political figures, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who criticized what he described as an overreach of authority. Naftali Bennett also criticized Sukkot’s actions.

A soldier in the platoon assigned to the tour disputed claims surrounding the incident in a message to his parents obtained by Arutz Sheva.

“This is a village that we enter regularly. The tour took place exactly according to the coordinated schedule. There was no danger to the forces, and not even a stone was thrown. Everything is lies from Bennett, in order to gather votes at the expense of the soldiers,” he wrote.

The soldier also rejected Bennett’s criticism as an attempt to speak for the troops involved.

“It’s unbelievable audacity for Bennett to speak on our behalf,” the soldier wrote.

He told Arutz Sheva that members of the platoon “were very happy that Succot smashed the memorial, although they would have preferred to do it themselves.”

The soldier characterized criticism of the incident as a “nasty media spin” and maintained that accounts suggesting the action endangered the troops were false.

The demolition and the presence of security forces during Sukkot’s actions have generated both domestic and international controversy over the incident.