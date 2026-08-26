US targets Palestine Action in crackdown on ‘far-left’ terrorism

Palestine Action activists on top of the Israel-based Elbit Systems factory in Oldham, 2021. (Palestine Action)

The UK proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist group in July 2025 under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act of 2000.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned UK-based Palestine Action on Wednesday, accusing the organization of supporting acts of terrorism as Washington moves to target groups it identifies as part of a growing violent far-left extremist threat.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said Palestine Action has backed numerous acts of terrorism since July 2020, including incidents that physically injured UK law enforcement personnel and actions intended to intimidate businesses and pressure the British government.

Palestine Action has also carried out break-ins at defense infrastructure and British military installations that caused millions of dollars in damage to military equipment, Treasury said.

The group has publicized its activities on social media while encouraging similar tactics abroad, including in the United States and along the U.S.-Mexican border.

The UK proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist group in July 2025 under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act of 2000, criminalizing involvement with or support for the organization. Treasury said Wednesday’s designation complements the British action.

“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”

Palestine Action was designated under Executive Order 13224 for materially assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support for an act of terrorism.

The designation blocks the group’s property and interests in property held in the United States or controlled by U.S. persons and generally bars transactions involving those assets.

Treasury also sanctioned Italy-based Autistici Inventati, accusing it of providing technological services to violent far-left extremist groups, including sanctioned terrorist organizations.

The transnational group Masar Badil was also designated. Treasury identified it as a front linked to the sanctioned Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Masar Badil leaders Rawa Alsagheer and Zaid Abdulnasser were also sanctioned.