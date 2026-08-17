He knew the bombs were coming: IAF major arrested, accused of betting on secret Israeli strikes

An Israeli Air Force major has been arrested on suspicion of using sensitive military information to place Polymarket bets on Israeli attacks in Iran and Yemen, according to N12.

The arrest widens a growing security scandal involving military personnel allegedly using advance knowledge of IDF operations for financial gain. Other suspects have already been indicted in cases involving classified information and bets on the timing of military strikes.

The affair has raised fears that insider betting could do more than generate illicit profits — unusual wagers ahead of an operation could potentially reveal sensitive military activity before an attack even begins.