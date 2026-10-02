Israel eliminates Hamas northern Gaza commander involved in captivity of 15 hostages

Bik was also one of the founders of Hamas’ Nukhba forces in northern Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Izz al-Din Bik, the Hamas Northern Gaza Brigade commander eliminated earlier this week, played a central role in the October 7 massacre and oversaw the abduction of at least 15 hostages.

According to Israeli intelligence, Bik was involved in holding Mia Schem, Hisham al-Sayed, Amit Buskila, Uriel Baruch, Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Elia Toledano, Shani Louk, Michel Nisenbaum, Staff Sergeant Tamir Nimrodi, Itzik Gelerenter, Eitan Levy, Hanan Yablonka, Ron Benjamin, and Orion Hernandez in captivity.

Bik held several senior positions within Hamas before taking command of its Northern Gaza Brigade.

He previously led the terrorist organization’s Western Jabalia Battalion and served as head of the Northern Gaza Brigade’s military intelligence headquarters.

In those roles, Bik was responsible for advancing and financing numerous attacks against Israeli civilians, the IDF said.

He was also one of the founders of Hamas’ Nukhba forces in northern Gaza.

Israeli authorities said his activities extended from developing Hamas’ capabilities in northern Gaza to direct involvement in the October 7 attack and the captivity of hostages taken during the massacre.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) characterized his elimination as an important development in their continuing operations against Hamas terrorists who participated in the attack.

“The elimination of the terrorist Izz al-Din Bik marks an important moment of closure for the IDF and ISA, which will continue to act decisively against the terrorists who took part in the October 7th Massacre,” the statement emphasized.

The security forces said operations against Hamas would continue following Bik’s elimination.

“The IDF will continue to act to protect Israeli civilians and remove threats posed by the Hamas terrorist organization,” it concluded.