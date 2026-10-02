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WATCH: Hundreds attend moving Sukkot prayer services at Nova massacre site

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As the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre nears, hundreds of Israelis prayed and waved the Four Species at the Nova Festival massacre site in a beautiful display of resilience.

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