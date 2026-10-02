WATCH: Hundreds attend moving Sukkot prayer services at Nova massacre site October 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-attend-moving-sukkot-prayer-services-at-nova-massacre-site/ Email Print As the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre nears, hundreds of Israelis prayed and waved the Four Species at the Nova Festival massacre site in a beautiful display of resilience. 🔷️Groupe de sécurité d'Israël et des informations en temps réel 🇮🇱 Hochaana Rabba au complexe de Nova, en prière, dans la sainteté et la pureté, en mémoire de nos saints tombés Z’L.Le jour de la vengeance est arrivé. pic.twitter.com/xCcTc2YHIv — David🎗Kfir 🇮🇱 (@DavidG54485524) October 2, 2026 Four SpeciesNova FestivalSukkot