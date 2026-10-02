WATCH: Hundreds attend moving Sukkot prayer services at Nova massacre site

As the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre nears, hundreds of Israelis prayed and waved the Four Species at the Nova Festival massacre site in a beautiful display of resilience.

🔷️Groupe de sécurité d'Israël et des informations en temps réel 🇮🇱 Hochaana Rabba au complexe de Nova, en prière, dans la sainteté et la pureté, en mémoire de nos saints tombés Z’L.

Le jour de la vengeance est arrivé. pic.twitter.com/xCcTc2YHIv — David🎗Kfir 🇮🇱 (@DavidG54485524) October 2, 2026