El Al to launch rescue flights from Dubai amid Israel flight cancellations

El Al said the aircraft flying from Tel Aviv to Dubai will operate without passengers.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

El Al said it will launch a series of flights on Thursday to repatriate Israelis stranded in the United Arab Emirates following the cancellation of flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv after Wednesday’s Flydubai hijacking.

Hundreds of Israelis are currently stranded in Dubai following the flight cancellations, although no official figure has been released.

The flights will require approval from Israeli security authorities and will be offered at a fixed price of $249 for a Light fare, which includes one carry-on suitcase.

The first El Al flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv is expected to depart Friday.

El Al said the aircraft flying from Tel Aviv to Dubai will operate without passengers.

The airline said it will continue working to expand its flight schedule and assist as many Israelis as possible in returning home safely.

El Al and Israeli airline Arkia have also announced plans to resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, subject to regulatory approval.