WATCH: Trump recounts miraculous foiled flydubai hijacking

President Donald Trump recounted the incredible story of the Israeli passengers who foiled the flydubai hijacking, praising the plumber who risked his life to save the plane.

🚨🇮🇱 The FlyDubai hero story just got wilder: an Israeli plumber who’d never flown reportedly pulled the plane out of its dive

Trump says the plumber yanked the attacking pilot out of his seat, passengers pinned him down, and then he grabbed the controls:

“Lifted it up.

And… pic.twitter.com/t1swy1fphP

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2026