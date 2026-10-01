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WATCH: Israeli Air Force pounds 500 terror targets last month

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The Israeli Air Force struck over 500 targets last month, hitting 370 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and 140 in Gaza, including October 7 raiders, hostage holders, and weapons depots.

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