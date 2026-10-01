WATCH: Israeli Air Force pounds 500 terror targets last month October 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-air-force-pounds-500-terror-targets-last-month/ Email Print The Israeli Air Force struck over 500 targets last month, hitting 370 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and 140 in Gaza, including October 7 raiders, hostage holders, and weapons depots. יותר מ-500 מטרות הותקפו בחודש האחרון במרחב הביטחוני בלבנון וברצועת עזה: חיל האוויר ממשיך לפעול בכלל הזירות להסרת איומים חיל האוויר ממשיך לפעול בכלל הגזרות, להסיר איומים ולסייע לכוחות הלוחמים בגזרות השונות בהתקפה ובהגנה בכל עת. בחודש האחרון, חיל האוויר תקף בהכוונת הפיקודים ואגף… pic.twitter.com/wx8N9aE6xU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 1, 2026 HezbollahIDFLebanon