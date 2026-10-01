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WATCH: New footage shows bloodied flydubai pilot after Saudi landing

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Newly released footage from the FlyDubai attack shows the stabbed pilot, Smit Machchhar, bloodied on a stretcher moments after landing in Saudi Arabia as passengers shout for police and medics.

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