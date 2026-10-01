WATCH: New footage shows bloodied flydubai pilot after Saudi landing October 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-shows-bloodied-flydubai-pilot-after-saudi-landing/ Email Print Newly released footage from the FlyDubai attack shows the stabbed pilot, Smit Machchhar, bloodied on a stretcher moments after landing in Saudi Arabia as passengers shout for police and medics. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/ScreenRecording_10-01-2026-8-18-34-PM_1.mp4 FlyDubaihijackingpilotSaudi Arabia