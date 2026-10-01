WATCH: Hundreds of Jews pray Sukkot morning service at Joseph’s Tomb October 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-of-jews-pray-sukkot-morning-service-at-josephs-tomb/ Email Print Hundreds of Jewish worshippers packed Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus for morning prayers, waving the four species and celebrating the steadily growing Jewish access to the sacred site. *לראשונה זה עשרות שנים: תפילת שחרית המונית עם ארבעת המינים בקבר יוסף* יוסי דגן אמר: "ביום שבו עם ישראל מארח בסוכתו את יוסף הצדיק, אנחנו זוכים לחזור אליו גם באור יום"* pic.twitter.com/H2xhBEUvgt — מה חדש. What's new❓ (@Gloz111) October 1, 2026 🚨🍋 Ultra-holy site in daylight revealed: For the first time in decades, thousands of Jews are currently holding a morning prayer at Joseph's Tomb in Shechem, Israel, on Sukkot. The visit follows Defense Minister Israel Katz’s decision to extend daytime access, part of a push… https://t.co/RJ2Z59E29Z pic.twitter.com/D0MYHYskCO — C14 News | EN (@c14english) October 1, 2026 HebronJoseph's TombSukkah