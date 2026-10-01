WATCH: Hundreds of Jews pray Sukkot morning service at Joseph’s Tomb

Hundreds of Jewish worshippers packed Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus for morning prayers, waving the four species and celebrating the steadily growing Jewish access to the sacred site.

🚨🍋 Ultra-holy site in daylight revealed: For the first time in decades, thousands of Jews are currently holding a morning prayer at Joseph's Tomb in Shechem, Israel, on Sukkot.

The visit follows Defense Minister Israel Katz’s decision to extend daytime access, part of a push… https://t.co/RJ2Z59E29Z pic.twitter.com/D0MYHYskCO

— C14 News | EN (@c14english) October 1, 2026