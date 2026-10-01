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WATCH: Hundreds of Jews pray Sukkot morning service at Joseph’s Tomb

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Hundreds of Jewish worshippers packed Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus for morning prayers, waving the four species and celebrating the steadily growing Jewish access to the sacred site.

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