1 in 5 American voters wants to eliminate the State of Israel

60% of American voters ages 25-29 support dismantling the State of Israel in exchange for lower gas prices and an end to the war with Iran.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Nearly one in five likely US voters said they would support the elimination of the State of Israel and its replacement by a Palestinian state if doing so ended the war with Iran and brought Americans lower oil and gas prices, according to a new national poll.

The findings came from a survey of 1,026 likely US voters conducted on September 20 by Rasmussen Reports and Our Republic.

The poll was conducted by telephone and online and carries a stated sampling margin of error of three percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

The survey found 19% of likely voters supported the hypothetical arrangement, while 58% opposed it and 22% were unsure.

The age breakdown was considerably more pronounced.

Among respondents ages 18 to 24, 46% supported the proposal. That figure climbed to 60% among voters ages 25 to 29.

Support dropped sharply among older respondents.

Justin Haskins, who helped formulate the survey question, said support fell to roughly 3% among respondents aged 40 and above.

The question asked respondents whether they would support ending the Iran war and securing lower oil and gas prices for the United States in exchange for “completely dismantling the nation of Israel and replacing it with a new Palestinian-led nation.”

Haskins said the deliberately stark wording was intentional.

“I did write that question, just to be clear,” he said while discussing the results.

The partisan divide was less dramatic than the age gap.

Twenty-four percent of Democrats supported the proposal, compared with 16% of Republicans and 17% of voters who identified with neither major party.

Republicans were considerably more likely to reject it outright, with 72% opposed.

Among unaffiliated voters, 61% opposed the proposal, while 42% of Democrats did so.

The same survey found deep disagreement over responsibility for the seven-month US-Iran war.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters said Iran’s government bore the most responsibility for the conflict.

Forty percent blamed the US government, while 10% blamed Israel.