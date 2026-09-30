WATCH: Graphic footage shows bloodied Flydubai pilot after midair stabbing September 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-graphic-footage-shows-bloodied-flydubai-pilot-after-midair-stabbing/ Email Print Graphic footage from the Flydubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia following a possible hijacking shows a stabbed pilot drenched in blood while Israeli passengers stem the bleeding and pin down the attacker. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-30-13-07-58.mp4 FlyDubaihijackingStabbingTerrorism