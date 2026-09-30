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WATCH: Graphic footage shows bloodied Flydubai pilot after midair stabbing

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Graphic footage from the Flydubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia following a possible hijacking shows a stabbed pilot drenched in blood while Israeli passengers stem the bleeding and pin down the attacker.

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