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WATCH: Israeli passengers scream in horror during possible Flydubai hijacking

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A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a violent cockpit confrontation between pilots triggered hijacking alerts and left passengers fearing for their lives.

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