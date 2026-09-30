WATCH: Israeli passengers scream in horror during possible Flydubai hijacking September 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-passengers-scream-in-horror-during-flydubai-security-incident/ Email Print A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a violent cockpit confrontation between pilots triggered hijacking alerts and left passengers fearing for their lives. WATCH: Terrifying footage of the incident, recorded from a passenger window aboard the aircraft flydubai. – Yedioth Ahronot News. https://t.co/Y4Fp7vUirI pic.twitter.com/ySOKQzuz3l — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 30, 2026 WATCH: Moment the FLYDUBAI plane landed in Saudi Arabia safely pic.twitter.com/yDPuXgNlWb — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 30, 2026 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-30-12-55-23.mp4 FlyDubaihijackingTerrorism