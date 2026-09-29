Jewish man carrying the Four Species of Sukkot arrested on Temple Mount

Lulav and etrog, two of the Four Species used on Sukkot. (Shutterstock)

The Honenu legal aid organization accused police of intimidating Jewish worshippers seeking to observe the holiday on the Temple Mount.

By David Israel, TPS

A 23-year-old Jewish worshipper was detained by police Tuesday after entering the Temple Mount with the Four Species used during Sukkot (Etrog-Citron, Lulav-Palm Branch, Hadass-Myrtle, and Aravah-Willow).

According to Israeli media, he was taken to the Kishle police station in Jerusalem.

The Honenu legal aid organization, which is assisting the detainee, called the arrest unjustified and demanded his immediate release without conditions.

The organization accused police of intimidating Jewish worshippers seeking to observe the holiday on the Temple Mount.

“It is an unimaginable reality that in the Jewish state, in the heart of Jerusalem, a Jew is arrested and taken away like a criminal simply because he sought to fulfill the holiday commandment and hold the Four Species,” Honenu said.

Police said the matter was being examined and that security forces were maintaining public order according to the regulations and procedures governing the Temple Mount.