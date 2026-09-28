Three Israeli carriers to fly to Morocco this fall

Royal Air Maroc has not announced a resumption of service to Tel Aviv after suspending flights following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

Three Israeli carriers will be flying to Morocco this fall, amid burgeoning ties between the two countries.

The move comes weeks after the two nations agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations, including opening embassies and appointing ‌ambassadors.

Israeli airlines Arkia, El Al subsidiary Sun d’Or and Israir will all offer non-stop service to Marrakesh by November; Israir plans flights to Casablanca as well.

The news comes amid heightened Israeli travel interest following three years of regional wars that led to the route’s suspension and as Israeli travelers are avoiding certain Western European countries amid a global burst of antisemitism.

Travel consultants said that the increased competition on the route will bring down airfares.

Royal Air Maroc has not announced a resumption of service to Tel Aviv after suspending flights following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

This month’s agreement to upgrade diplomatic relations includes expanded flights between Israel and Morocco and work to finalize agreements aimed at facilitating mutual investment and economic and trade ties.

Israel and Morocco, which for decades maintained covert cooperation in the defense and intelligence sphere, formalized relations as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw four Arab countries make peace with Israel under the first Trump administration.

An estimated one million Jews of Moroccan descent live in Israel; 200,000 Israelis flocked to Morocco in 2022, many on “roots trips.”