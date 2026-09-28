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WATCH: Ben-Gvir threatens to kill senior Hamas prisoner – ‘I want to execute you’

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronted senior Hamas terrorist Hassan Salameh in prison, telling him “I want to execute you” while boasting about turning his life into hell.

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