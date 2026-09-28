WATCH: Ben-Gvir threatens to kill senior Hamas prisoner – ‘I want to execute you’ September 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-gvir-threatens-to-kill-senior-hamas-prisoner-i-want-to-execute-you/ Email Print Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronted senior Hamas terrorist Hassan Salameh in prison, telling him “I want to execute you” while boasting about turning his life into hell. ‘I want to KILL YOU… I want to EXECUTE YOU’ — Ben Gvir THREATENS Palestinian prisoner HASSAN SALAMEH Salameh has been IMPRISONED since 1996 pic.twitter.com/YrvuwKTRrs — RT (@RT_com) September 28, 2026 HamasItamar Ben-Gvirprisoner