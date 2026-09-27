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WATCH: Gazan child armed with rifle enters home where Hamas operates

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Extraordinary footage from Gaza captures a little boy clutching a rifle nearly as big as he is as he enters a known Hamas site, exposing the terror group’s use of child soldiers.

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