WATCH: Gazan child armed with rifle enters home where Hamas operates September 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazan-child-armed-with-rifle-enters-home-where-hamas-operates/ Email Print Extraordinary footage from Gaza captures a little boy clutching a rifle nearly as big as he is as he enters a known Hamas site, exposing the terror group’s use of child soldiers. EXCLUSIVE footage from Gaza: A child is given a rifle and enters a house where Hamas terrorists are operating. pic.twitter.com/nX16NJ28aV — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) September 27, 2026 child soldierGazaHamasrifle