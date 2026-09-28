Israel nixes Dutch diplomats’ credentials in retaliation for settlement goods ban

Israel revokes diplomatic credentials of Dutch diplomats working with the Palestinian Authority after the Netherlands begins enforcing ban on settlement goods.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is revoking the Israeli-issued diplomatic credentials of Dutch officials serving the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, escalating a dispute with the Netherlands after The Hague began enforcing a sweeping ban on goods originating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced Sunday that the diplomats have seven days to return documentation issued by Israel.

Once that period expires, the diplomatic privileges and immunities Israel grants them will also lapse.

“If the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests with the Palestinians,” Sa’ar said, it can do so from Palestinian Authority-controlled territory.

The move does not formally close the Netherlands’ Representative Office in Ramallah, but could sharply complicate its diplomats’ ability to operate, particularly when traveling through Israeli-controlled territory.

Sa’ar described Israel’s action as a direct response to the Dutch trade restrictions, which came into force on September 22.

“Israel will not ignore measures intended to harm it,” he said.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen responded Monday by criticizing the Israeli decision while defending his government’s trade policy.

“I deeply regret this unnecessary decision,” Berendsen said, insisting that the Dutch restrictions were “not directed against Israel.”

The Netherlands says its measure distinguishes between Israel itself and Israeli communities beyond the pre-1967 lines.

Under the new rules, goods made or obtained wholly or partly in communities the Dutch government considers unlawful under international law may not be imported, bought or sold in the Netherlands.

Companies are also prohibited from providing brokerage or other services designed to facilitate the prohibited trade.

The restrictions go considerably further than commercial import controls.

Dutch Customs says travelers are prohibited from bringing affected goods into the country in their personal baggage, even when the products are souvenirs, gifts or intended solely for personal use. Goods purchased before the September 22 implementation date are also covered if brought into the Netherlands after the restrictions took effect.

Passengers arriving in Amsterdam on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv reported that customs officials searched luggage for products originating in Judea and Samaria or the Golan Heights.

The enforcement prompted criticism from US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who said Dutch visitors attending his church had been warned to check where their Israeli souvenirs originated.

“Insane!” Huckabee wrote.

He also suggested that a Nativity set purchased in Bethlehem could potentially trigger the restrictions. However, Bethlehem is under Palestinian Authority control and is not an Israeli community, meaning a product manufactured there would not appear to fall under the Dutch settlement-goods prohibition.

Dutch Customs says products covered by the sanctions can be seized and an official report filed, with prosecutors determining whether further punishment is appropriate.

The dispute is the latest deterioration in relations between Jerusalem and The Hague over Dutch policy toward Israeli communities beyond the Green Line.

Sunday’s decision was also not Israel’s first retaliatory measure against the Netherlands.

In August, Israel removed Dutch personnel from the international Gaza support center in Kiryat Gat after the Netherlands announced that it intended to impose the settlement trade restrictions.

Sa’ar said at the time that countries taking hostile steps against Israel should not expect to maintain the same level of regional involvement.