WATCH: New footage of Hassan Nasrallah moving in Beirut September 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-of-hassan-nasrallah-moving-in-beirut/ Email Print Two years ago today, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah’s longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, unleashing massive airstrikes that flattened his underground command compound in Beirut’s Dahiyeh stronghold. Two years after Nasrallah’s killing, al-Manar put out rare footage of him moving in public. pic.twitter.com/nbQ3lCH80v — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 27, 2026 Hassan NasrallahHezbollahIDF