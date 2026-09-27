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WATCH: New footage of Hassan Nasrallah moving in Beirut

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Two years ago today, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah’s longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, unleashing massive airstrikes that flattened his underground command compound in Beirut’s Dahiyeh stronghold.

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