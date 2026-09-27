Major incident declared near UK base used by US bombers against Iran

Munitions are unloaded from a cargo plane on the apron at RAF Fairford, England, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Fairford is the U.S. Air Force’s only dedicated forward operating location for heavy bombers in Europe.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

British police declared a major incident on Sunday morning near RAF Fairford, the Gloucestershire air base that served as a staging point for American heavy bombers during the war against Iran.

Several men were arrested on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act.

Gloucestershire Police said a number of homes in the nearby village of Whelford were being evacuated following the arrests.

Residents were taken to a nearby leisure center.

The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team was examining a number of vehicles at the scene, and a cordon was put in place around the area.

Police sought to calm local concerns, saying they believe the incident is contained.

The force added that it was working closely with partner agencies and carrying out established emergency plans.

ITV News reported a large emergency services presence in the area, including a Hazardous Area Response Team.

Local outlet Wiltshire 999s reported that officers went door to door around Horcott Road and surrounding streets, with roads closed and armed officers stationed near the base perimeter.

Ambulances and fire crews were also reported nearby.

Authorities have not released the identities of the men arrested or details about the vehicles under examination.

Police have also not publicly linked the arrests to any planned attack on the base itself, and no motive has been disclosed.

Whelford is a small village about two miles southeast of Fairford. Whelford Road runs parallel to the eastern end of the base’s runway.

RAF Fairford is a Royal Air Force station that hosts U.S. Air Force operations under the 501st Combat Support Wing.

It is the U.S. Air Force’s only dedicated forward operating location for heavy bombers in Europe.

The base took on a central role in Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-led air campaign against Iran that began on February 28. U.S. B-1 and B-52 bombers began operating from Fairford only after the British government reversed course and allowed American warplanes to strike Iran from UK installations.

Eighteen bombers arrived at the base between March 6 and 13, and sustained bombing missions followed almost immediately.

The six B-52s deployed to Fairford left the base in early July, marking the end of their deployment in support of the war. About a dozen B-1 bombers reportedly remained.

The base’s continued use by U.S. forces led organizers to cancel this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo, the world’s largest military airshow, which is usually held at Fairford.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said further updates would follow