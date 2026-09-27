From Hamas bodyguard to British citizen: ‘Mr X’ arrested over alleged plot to kill Jews in Europe

A man who reportedly guarded Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was allowed to settle in Britain, build a career and become a British citizen — before being arrested over an alleged plot to kill Jews in Europe, according to an investigation by The Times.

Known only as “Mr X” due to British legal restrictions, the former Hamas bodyguard reportedly reinvented himself as an IT consultant in the UK. Years later, he was arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected cell allegedly preparing antisemitic attacks across Europe.

The alleged plot was reportedly uncovered with intelligence from Israel’s Mossad. The case leaves British authorities facing a troubling question: how did a man with reported ties to the highest levels of Hamas make it through the citizenship process?