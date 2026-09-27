WATCH: Who really walked out on Netanyahu’s UN speech? September 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-who-really-walked-out-on-netanyahus-un-speech/ Email Print Despite images of delegates filing out as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his UN speech, the walkout came from Arab and minor countries while major world powers stayed to listen. כל האמת על ״הנטישה״ בזמן נאום נתניהו באו״ם שתקשורת התבהלה חגגה: pic.twitter.com/IE2kilcir4 — רון מרגן 🇮🇱 (@margan_ron) September 26, 2026 Benjamin Netanyahumass walkoutUnited Nations