WATCH: New documentary goes inside Mossad’s legendary pager operation

Two years after the Mossad’s pager operation struck thousands of Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon, a new documentary is set to reveal the inside story of the extraordinary, unprecedented mission.

Years of planning. Thousands of devices. One operation hidden in plain sight. Paging Hezbollah – in theaters October 30. pic.twitter.com/wDTlNzoN5N — Paging Hezbollah (@paginghezbollah) September 24, 2026