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WATCH: New documentary goes inside Mossad’s legendary pager operation

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Two years after the Mossad’s pager operation struck thousands of Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon, a new documentary is set to reveal the inside story of the extraordinary, unprecedented mission.

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