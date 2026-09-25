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WATCH: Netanyahu triumphantly displays pager at United Nations

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brandished a pager at the United Nations, a defiant reminder of the Mossad operation that detonated devices in the hands of Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon.

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