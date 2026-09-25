WATCH: Netanyahu triumphantly displays pager at United Nations September 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-triumphantly-displays-pager-at-united-nations/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brandished a pager at the United Nations, a defiant reminder of the Mossad operation that detonated devices in the hands of Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon. 🚨 Netanyahu reminds Hezbollah of the pager attacks pic.twitter.com/ERs5971nEu — ToniMrad (@murat_toni) September 24, 2026 Benjamin NetanyahuHezbollahpagersUnited Nations