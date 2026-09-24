WATCH LIVE: Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly September 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-live-netanyahu-to-address-the-81st-united-nations-general-assembly/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the 81st U.N. General Assembly, vowing to defend the Jewish state against slanderous lies and confront New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has demanded his arrest. Benjamin NetanyahuIsraelNew YorkUnited Nations