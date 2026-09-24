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WATCH LIVE: Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the 81st U.N. General Assembly, vowing to defend the Jewish state against slanderous lies and confront New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has demanded his arrest.

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