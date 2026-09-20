9 Israelis arrested in Turkey over alleged fraud ring, local media claims Mossad link

Turkey says it unearthed a massive fraud network, leading to the arrest of over 200 people, including 9 Israelis.

By World Israel News Staff

Nine Israeli nationals have been arrested in Turkey over alleged involvement in a massive investment fraud network, Turkish authorities announced, while local media reports have claimed the suspects are part of a secret Mossad operation.

Multiple Turkish media outlets have claimed that the fraud network unearthed by local authorities was in fact operated by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, despite the absence of any such allegation in official statements issued by Turkish authorities.

The claims emerged after investigators detained more than 200 suspects, including at least nine Israeli citizens, in connection with an alleged multibillion-dollar scheme targeting investors around the world.

The investigation has attracted widespread attention in Turkey, where reports of Israeli involvement have developed into allegations of a state-directed intelligence operation.

While Turkish officials have described the suspected criminal network as having significant Israeli connections, some media outlets have gone further, portraying the organization as a Mossad operation without providing evidence of the intelligence agency’s involvement.

The operation began on September 18, when Turkish police carried out coordinated raids in Istanbul and the southwestern province of Muğla.

The investigation, conducted under the direction of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, involved Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, financial crime investigators, police cybercrime units and Interpol.

By September 19, Turkish authorities had confirmed the detention of 201 suspects, including 45 foreign nationals from 20 countries.

Nine of those detained were identified as Israeli citizens, while 11 were Pakistani nationals.

The remaining foreign suspects came from countries including Azerbaijan, Syria, Jordan, Ukraine, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Iran and Egypt.

Subsequent Turkish media reports claimed that two additional Israeli citizens had been detained, bringing the number of Israeli suspects to 11 and the overall arrest total to 202.

Those updated figures have not been confirmed by authorities.

The identities of the alleged Israeli participants have also become a subject of uncertainty.

Several Turkish publications have released lists of names purportedly belonging to the detained Israelis, but their identities have not been independently verified.

It remains unclear whether all the names are accurate or whether some could be aliases, assumed identities or otherwise incorrectly reported.

Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek described the police operation as a significant success, declaring: “We dealt a major blow to an Israeli-linked international fraud network.”

The minister said investigators had uncovered an extensive criminal organization operating through companies registered in Turkey and elsewhere, with Israeli-linked individuals allegedly occupying prominent positions in the ownership and management of the businesses.

According to the Istanbul prosecutor’s office, the organization operated through call centers and financial offices that purported to offer legitimate investment services, particularly foreign exchange trading and cryptocurrency investments.

Investigators allege that the network recruited potential victims through social media advertisements promising unusually high returns. Individuals who registered on the advertised investment platforms were contacted by multilingual representatives who encouraged them to transfer money into trading accounts.

The platforms allegedly displayed fabricated profits to persuade investors that their funds were generating substantial returns.

When customers sought to withdraw their money, they were told that their accounts had been frozen or that additional payments were required to cover taxes and other charges.

Victims who complied with those demands were allegedly asked to transfer further sums before the operators stopped communicating with them.

The prosecutor’s office alleged that the organization deliberately targeted people outside Israel and the United States, with victims concentrated in countries including Britain, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates.

Investigators also described elaborate measures allegedly intended to conceal the operation’s activities and prevent employees from disclosing information to law enforcement.

Turkish authorities estimate that the organization generated more than $3 billion in illicit proceeds from victims around the world. That figure represents the prosecution’s assessment of the alleged fraud rather than a sum independently established by a court.

The network’s financial activity was substantial even when measured solely by its reported operating expenses. Investigators identified approximately 13 billion Turkish liras in transactions over two years believed to have been associated with office expenses and employee salaries.

Police also seized assets valued at approximately 1.5 billion liras, including 80 vehicles and 12 properties, and froze bank accounts, company assets and cryptocurrency holdings linked to the suspects.